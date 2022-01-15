Newborn baby boy found dead in duffel bag outside Chicago fire station, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A newborn baby boy was found dead inside a duffel bag outside a Near North Chicago fire station early Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Officers were called to the station in the 1000 block of North Orleans Street at around 5 a.m., police said.
It's not yet clear how long the baby had been outside.
Illinois's safe haven law allows parents to leave their baby with workers at a hospital or fire station with no questions asked, as long as the baby has not been hurt and is less than 30 days old.
The Cook County medical examiner and Area 3 detectives are investigating.
