Newborn baby boy found dead in duffel bag outside Chicago fire station, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A newborn baby boy was found dead inside a duffel bag outside a Near North Chicago fire station early Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.Officers were called to the station in the 1000 block of North Orleans Street at around 5 a.m., police said.It's not yet clear how long the baby had been outside.Illinois's safe haven law allows parents to leave their baby with workers at a hospital or fire station with no questions asked, as long as the baby has not been hurt and is less than 30 days old.The Cook County medical examiner and Area 3 detectives are investigating.