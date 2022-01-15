newborn death

Newborn baby boy found dead in duffel bag outside Chicago fire station, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Newborn baby boy found dead in duffel bag outside Chicago fire station, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A newborn baby boy was found dead inside a duffel bag outside a Near North Chicago fire station early Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officers were called to the station in the 1000 block of North Orleans Street at around 5 a.m., police said.

It's not yet clear how long the baby had been outside.

Illinois's safe haven law allows parents to leave their baby with workers at a hospital or fire station with no questions asked, as long as the baby has not been hurt and is less than 30 days old.

The Cook County medical examiner and Area 3 detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear north sidebabysafe haven lawnewborn deathchicago fire department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEWBORN DEATH
Parents who lost son open club for to support other grieving parents
Mother arrested in murder of newborn twins, 17 years later
Ohio mother charged in 1993 death of newborn appears in court
Newborn dies after being beaten in mom's arms
TOP STORIES
Ex-Chicago cop convicted in Black teen's death will get early release
Netflix raises subscription prices again
Thieves steal Over $23K in merchandise from Oakbrook Burberry store
Tsunami advisory issued for US after volcano explodes in South Pacific
House Speaker Chris Welch looking to combat crime in Chicago, Illinois
Gary businessman found shot, killed inside bar he owned
Man fatally shot at Humboldt Park gas station, police say
Show More
Music Institute of Chicago hosts concert honoring MLK
Local coffee shop offers deals for National Bagel Day
Oak Park, Betty White's hometown, celebrates her 100th birthday
Watch: Good Samaritans in Michigan help man survive airborne car crash
CPS students walk out Friday in protest over COVID concerns
More TOP STORIES News