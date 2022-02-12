Chicago carjacking: Woman pistol-whipped by carjacker in Lakeview, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was pistol-whipped and fell to the ground as she struggled with a carjacker in Lakeview Thursday night.Chicago police said the woman had just parked her car near Southport and Addison when the carjacker approached her and demanded her keys around 8:30 p.m.According to police, the woman refused to comply and tried kicking the man, who then hit her on the forehead with the barrel of the gun.A passerby stopped to help the woman as she sat on the curb holding her head, police said, but the offender got away with the car.No arrests have been made.