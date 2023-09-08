Chicago police investigating robberies on Northwest, West sides

Chicago police are investigating more robberies Thursday night, including a West Loop smoke shop and an ALbany Park liquor store.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have responded to a string of at least five robberies Thursday night and Friday morning.

The first robbery occurred at a smoke shop the 700-block of West Randolph Street at about 8:36 p.m. Police said a man told officers three male suspects entered a business, went behind the counter and took money from the cash register before fleeing.

The second robbery occurred at about 9:41 p.m. in the 2500-block of West Lawrence Avenue. Police said a woman told police two male suspects entered a liquor store and demanded money from the cash register.

One suspect was armed with a handgun, police said. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene, police said.

A third robbery took place in the 1800-block of West North Avenue at about 12:01 a.m.

Police said a man and woman told them they were approached by two male suspects armed with handguns and demanded their belongings. After the victims complied, police said the suspects fled the scene in a gray sedan.

A fourth robbery took place at about 12:25 a.m. in the 2900-block of West Madison Street.

A woman told police she was walking outside when four male suspects, two armed with handguns, approached her and demanded her belongings. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.

A fifth robbery took place in the 1300-block of North Wood Street at about 12:35 a.m.

Police said a man and woman told them they were approached by three male suspects, two armed with handguns, who demanded their belongings.

The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

No one was injured in any of the robberies and no one is in custody, police said.

