Girl, 15, sexually assaulted in Rogers Park portable toilet, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a portable toilet on the North Side last week.

CPD issued an alert saying that between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, the teen girl was in a park in the 2600-block of West Peterson in Rogers Park when a man approached her. He pulled her into a gray portable toilet and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the man pretended to be the girl's father to avoid suspicion. She was eventually able to escape from him and fled.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, approximately 38 years old, wearing purple Crocs, a white shirt, and shorts.

If you have any information about this assault, contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.