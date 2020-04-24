Boy, 5, accidentally shoots self with gun from dad's pocket in Woodlawn police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

A boy was wounded after accidentally shooting himself in a residence in the 6200-block of Drexel Avenue, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A five-year-old boy was wounded after accidentally shooting himself with a gun from his father's pocket Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The boy was in a home in the 6200-block of South Drexel Avenue at about 12:08 a.m. when he got the gun while his parents were asleep, police said. After taking the gun to the bathroom, police said it fired and the boy was wounded.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. Police said the boy's father fled the scene, but was taken into custody in the 6100-block of South State Street.

The gun was found outside and police said the father admitted to panicking and running outside to discard the gun.

Charges against the father are pending. It is not known if he had a valid FOID card or was a concealed-carry permit holder.
