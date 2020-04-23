Woman with concealed-carry license shoots home invader in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman shot a man who broke into her home in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Wednesday night, Chicago police said.A 31-year-old woman was inside a residence in the 8300-block of South Kerfoot Avenue at about 6:21 p.m. when police said someone forced their way in.The woman took out a gun and shot the intruder, hitting him in the right foot, police said.The intruder was taken to Holy Cross in good condition, police said.The woman has a valid FOID card and concealed-carry license, police said.Area South detectives are investigating.