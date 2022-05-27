Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago police to discuss public safety plan for Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Police Superintendent David Brown and community leaders will discuss public safety plans ahead of the Memorial Day weekend Friday.

in the past, the holiday weekend is usually a very violent one. Last year, 32 people were shot, three of them killed.

Mayor Lightfoot and Superintendent Brown plan to discuss this year's approach to public safety. They will also discuss opportunities for young people this summer as City Council approved a new curfew for minors.

Another approach is to have more police officers on the street. The ABC7 I-Team has learned all officers' days off are being canceled this week until next Tuesday.

Officers may also be put on 12-hour work shifts during that time if need be. Special attention will be paid to the downtown area.
