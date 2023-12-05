Burglars smash into Lincoln Park piercing studio, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at Rowan Piercing Studio in Lincoln Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burglars smashed into a Lincoln Park piercing studio Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The burglary occurred at about 1:06 a.m. at the Rowan Piercing Studio in the 2000-block of North Sheffield Avenue, police said.

Police said five suspects got out of a red Hyundai sedan, smashed the front glass and broke in. They stole a laptop and several items before fleeing-, police said.

Police said two other businesses in Lincoln Park were targeted Monday morning.

Both businesses were targeted in the 1100-block of West Wrightwood Avenue at about 12:56 a.m.

Police said in both incidents, two male suspects broke the door to a business, but nothing was taken.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

