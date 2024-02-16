WATCH LIVE

At least 20 cars vandalized on South Loop block, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, February 16, 2024 10:29AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 20 cars parked in the South Loop were damaged Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 1600-block of South Indiana Avenue.

A witness told police that three male suspects got out of a black, four-door sedan and began to shatter the driver's side windows on about 20 to 25 vehicles.

It is not clear if any property was taken, police said. No one is in custody.

