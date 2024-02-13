3 injured, at least 6 parked cars damaged in Skokie crash on Karlov Avenue

A Skokie crash left three people injured and at least six parked cars damaged Tuesday morning.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were injured after a car slammed into six parked cars in north suburban Skokie Tuesday morning, the Skokie Fire Department said.

It all happened early in the morning in the 8400-block of North Karlov Avenue. At least six vehicles parked on the street have major damage.

The cars were hit by a gray Hyundai that somehow lost control. There was so much force involved in this crash that one car was pushed several yards into someone's yard.

"I just heard a loud bang from my bedroom and I looked out the window and there is a car that hit our front tree and there's another car that slammed into my neighbor's car," neighbor Michael Egan said.

Meanwhile three people were injured in this crash and transported to an area hospital, fire officials said. It is not known if they were all inside the gray Hyundai.

Fire officials said that the injuries are not serious and there are no reports of any arrests or citations.