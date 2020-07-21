stabbing

Man stabs attacker in self defense in Brown Line station, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed at the Brown Line Sedgwick stop Tuesday morning, police said.

A 46-year-old man followed a 45-year-old man after he entered the station and began to physically attack him with a cone, police said.

The 45-year-old stabbed the 46-year-old in the upper chest in self-defense, police said.

The 46-year-old was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

The 45-year-old was not injured, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoold townstabbingchicago police departmentcta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Police chief takes down attacker who stabbed pastor at church
Mask argument in Mich. ends in deadly police shooting
4-year-old child stabbed in Griffith; man arrested
Woman, 96, stabbed to death with pitchfork in Gresham; man in custody
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal agents will deploy to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort
Guthrie's Tavern closing as city reimposes COVID-19 restrictions
'I will not sacrifice myself,' teacher says about school debate
Kansas added to Chicago travel quarantine order
Mystery deepens in case of Bragg soldier whose body was found dismembered
FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
Woman chased by bison at Yellowstone Park
Show More
IDES asks some to pay back Illinois unemployment benefits
Walmart closing on Thanksgiving, giving more bonuses to thank employees
Suspect in shooting of judge's family possibly linked to Calif. death
Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Booth Cottage moved to new Glencoe site
Mayor Lightfoot joining sports teams to encourage young adults to follow coronavirus guidelines
More TOP STORIES News