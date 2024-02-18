WATCH LIVE

4 stabbed outside of West Town nightclub, Chicago police say

Sunday, February 18, 2024 11:55AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were stabbed outside of a nightclub early Sunday on the city's West Side.

The stabbing happened around 1:48 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Walnut Street, in the West Town neighborhood, Chicago police said.

All four victims were initially reported to be in good condition, police said. Two women were taken to Rush Hospital and a third woman was taken to Stroger Hospital. A male victim was also taken to Rush Hospital.

The victims were unable to share details with police about how the stabbing happened.

No further details about the crime were immediately available.

No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

