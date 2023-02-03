Alderman Daniel La Spata's Logan Square office vandalized

CHICAGO (WLS) -- First Ward Alderman Daniel La Spata tweeted photos of his Logan Square campaign office which was damaged by vandals overnight.

The office in the 2100-block of North Milwaukee Avenue had several glass windows and a glass door shattered.

The alderman said it happened around 12:45 a.m. He said two men dressed in black smashed the windows with a bat or a tool. Chicago police confirmed they were called to the scene by a witness.

La Spata, who is running for a second term against three challengers - Proco Joe Moreno, Sam Royko and Andy Schneider -- said nothing was taken from the office, and is wondering if the incident was politically motivated.

"It wouldn't be new for the first ward. We started this in October, people trying to make threats, trying to do acts of assault against our volunteers, so to see this it's disappointing, but it's not too surprising," he said.

La Spata said he has a surveillance camera at the office, but it was apparently not working at the time of the incident. He is hoping other cameras on the block captured something.

The office has now been boarded up, but there is still quite a bit of broken glass. No injuries were reported.

ABC7 has reached out to La Spata's challengers, but have not yet heard back.