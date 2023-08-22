Chicago police said two men are in custody after an armed robbery at an Andersonville Walgreens Monday night.

Chicago police: 2 in custody after armed robbery in Andersonville Walgreens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men are in custody after robbing a Walgreens Monday night in the Andersonville neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The robbery occurred at a store in the 5400-block of North Clark Street at about 6:57 p.m.

Police said two male suspects entered the Walgreens with handguns and demanded an employee open the cash registers. The robbers took money and responding officers took them into custody, police said.

Alderperson Andre Vasquez of the 40th Ward said police believe the two men had just carjacked someone, then robbed someone else before heading into the Walgreens.

Police said guns were recovered and Area Three detectives are investigating.