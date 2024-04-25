Woman, 66, dragged onto street as Chicago police investigate rash of armed robberies downtown

Chicago police are investigating a rash of armed robberies Thursday, with robbers dragging a 66-year-old woman onto the street on Fairbanks Court.

Chicago police are investigating a rash of armed robberies Thursday, with robbers dragging a 66-year-old woman onto the street on Fairbanks Court.

Chicago police are investigating a rash of armed robberies Thursday, with robbers dragging a 66-year-old woman onto the street on Fairbanks Court.

Chicago police are investigating a rash of armed robberies Thursday, with robbers dragging a 66-year-old woman onto the street on Fairbanks Court.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a rash of armed robberies early Thursday morning, with robbers dragging a 66-year-old woman onto the street in one of the incidents.

The first robbery occurred at about 12:25 a.m. in the 600-block of North Fairbanks Court.

Police said a 66-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when she was approached by two armed suspects.

One of the suspects fired shots while the other dragged her onto the street before she let go of her belongings, police said.

The suspects then got away in a gray sedan, police said. The woman was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital on good condition.

An attempted robbery occurred just a few minutes later at 12:27 a.m. in the 700-block of South Clark Street.

Police said two victims were walking on the sidewalk when two armed suspects approached and demanded their property.

One of the victims, a 46-year-old woman, was struck on the top of the head with a handgun and the other victim was not injured, police said. The woman declined medical attention.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a silver sedan.

In a third incident, two people were robbed in the 200-block of East Randolph Street at about 12:30 a.m.

The victims were on the sidewalk when police said a light-colored vehicle approached and two armed male suspects got out and demanded the victims' property.

One of the victims, a 36-year-old man, was struck on the cheek with a handgun and declined medical attention. The other victim was not injured and her property was taken by one of the suspects, who fled the scene.

Another armed robbery occurred at about 12:53 a.m. in the 100-block of East Wacker Drive.

Police said three victims were walking on the sidewalk when a sedan approached and two armed male suspects got out.

A 28-year-old woman was struck on the top of the head and a 25-year-old man was cut on his hand and knee, police said. Both were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Police have not said if the crimes are connected. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood