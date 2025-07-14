24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
17-year-old boy shot by armed robber riding electric scooter on North Side, Chicago police say

Monday, July 14, 2025 12:34AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen was shot during an armed robbery Sunday on the city's Far North Side.

The suspect was riding an electric scooter, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Granville Avenue in the West Rogers Park area, police said.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was approached by an armed male offender on a scooter who demanded his property. After taking items, the suspect shot at teen in the upper body and left forearm, CPD said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information was available.

