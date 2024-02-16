1 seriously injured in wrong-way DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash downtown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred in the 100-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at about 4:20 a.m., police said.

A Mazda 6 sedan was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it hit a Chevy sedan, police said.

The driver of the Mazda fled on foot, police said.

A 26-year-old man driving the Chevy suffered fractures and abrasions and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported and detectives are investigating.

