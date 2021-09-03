Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, president Jed Hoyer test positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19.
The team said they are both doing well and are quarantining. They were both also vaccinated, according to the team.
Bench Coach Andy Green will take over managerial duties starting with Friday's game against the Pirates at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs are among a handful of big league teams that have failed to reach the 85% vaccination threshold required for the relaxation of Major League Baseball's COVID-19 protocols, the Associated Press reported.
The announcement of the positive cases comes one day after the Cubs issued a COVID vaccine mandate for their non-playing employees, according to ESPN.
Those employees have to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 4, when staff return to their offices for the offseason. A source told ESPN that at least 90% of the team's employees are already vaccinated.
The organization doesn't expect any high-profile departures due to the mandate.
The Chicago White Sox, meanwhile, had issued a mandate in June that personnel be fully vaccinated.
Because they are part of a union, MLB players are exempt from team mandates, as they have to be collectively bargained. The league and union are currently negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement. The current one expires on Dec. 1.
ESPN and AP contributed to this report.
