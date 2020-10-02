Cubs try take 2 for game 2 during MLB Wild Card Series against Marlins

Cubs, Marlins Game 2 airs on ABC 7 at 1 p.m. Friday

It's the first time since 2008 that the Cubs and the White Sox both made the playoffs.

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs are currently underway in take two of game two for the Wild Card Series with the Florida Marlins Friday afternoon.

The threat of storms Thursday postponed the game 24 hours to make sure it could be played without interruption.

Cubs offense failed to back Kyle Hendricks in game one, losing 5-1 on Wednesday. Now facing elimination, the Cubs turn to their ace Yu Darvish to try and keep the season alive. Darvish finished the regular season tied for the league lead in eight victories and finished with a 2.01 ERA. For Darvish, this is his first playoff start since 2017 with the LA Dodgers.

Chicago Cubs host Marlins, White Sox face A's in post-season playoffs schedule


Darvish is countered by Marlins rookie pitcher Sixto Sanchez who struck out four of the first seven Cubs he faced.

If the Cubs win, they will force a decisive game 3 on Saturday, while a loss will end their season and send the Marlins to the divisional series next week.

RELATED: MLB playoffs 2020 -- Wild Card Thursday takeaways from day of elimination games

The game airs on ABC 7 at 1 p.m. Friday.
