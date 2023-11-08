Cubs left fielder Ian Happ on David Ross exit, Gold Glove award: 'Definitely a bunch of emotions'

Chicago Cubs player Ian Happ spoke about David Ross' exit, Craig Counsell and his Gold Glove award, saying its "definitely a bunch of emotions."

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (WLS) -- Chicago Cub Ian Happ expressed gratitude for his former manager David Ross while being interviewed at a ticketed meet-and-greet event at Connect Roasters Cafe in Bourbonnais.

The recent Gold Glove winner spoke about his friendship with Ross and how he grew as a player under his leadership.

"Definitely a bunch of emotions. Rossy is a great friend and was an awesome manager; maybe the guy that I'll play for the longest," said Happ. "He and I have a fantastic relationship. He gave me a chance to play, and I really grew under him. I have nothing but respect for him and admiration for everything he did for us."

Happ also commented about former Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who was hired away by the Cubs to replace Ross on Monday.

"Seeing Counsell from across the field quite a bit over the last seven years, I've always been impressed with the way he manages and the way he controls the bullpen," said Happ. "I'm excited to get going with him and pick his brain about everything baseball."

Happ also made comments on his recent Gold Glove win, his second in two years. The left fielder shared the honor with fellow teammates Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner.

"To be able to win it once was amazing. To be able to follow it up with another one back to back is really just awesome," said Happ. "To be able to share this one with two teammates who are all going to be in New York together."

Swanson and Happ both won the award last year while on opposite teams, with Swanson playing for the Atlanta Braves. Hoerner's win this year marks a first for the Cubs: having three players win a Gold Glove in the same season.

"I'm so happy and proud of Nico and to see all the work he's put in to get to this point; switching positions and working every single day," said Happ. "To be able to be there in New York and watch him go up and hold that trophy for the first time is going to be pretty special."

Happ was in Bourbonnais as an investment partner in Connect Roasters, which opened its first cafe last week. The Cubs outfielder and coffee aficionado took photos and signed autographs for 25 ticket holders at the event.