Chicago Cubs-Los Angeles Dodgers game Friday postponed due to weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field Friday afternoon has been postponed due to weather, the team announced.The game was originally scheduled to be played at 1:20 p.m.The makeup game is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, at 6:40 p.m. as the second game of a split doubleheader. The originally scheduled game that day has been moved to 12:05 p.m. from 1:20 p.m. with gates opening 90 minutes before first pitch for both games.Separate tickets are required for each game and fans must leave the ballpark after the first game ends.Mobile tickets on the MLB Ballpark app will automatically update with the makeup game information.