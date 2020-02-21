Sports

Chicago Cubs single-game tickets for 2020 season on sale Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Cubs fans can begin purchasing single-game tickets for the upcoming season Friday.

A virtual waiting room at Cubs.com opens at 9:30 a.m. and once inside, customers will be randomly selected to purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m.

Fans can also buy tickets by calling 800-843-CUBS. The Wrigley Field ticket office does not open until Monday.

There is a maximum limit of 40 total tickets per order and a four-ticket limit per-household for Diamond games.

Cubs tickets are sold exclusively as mobile tickets in the MLB Ballpark app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicago cubs
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News