US Attorney files ADA suit against Chicago Cubs over Wrigley Field renovations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Attorney's Office of Northern Illinois filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Chicago Cubs after the government said the team did not providing proper access for people with disabilities at Wrigley Field.
The lawsuit claims the franchise failed to provide adequate seating for people who use wheelchairs as part of the club's massive renovation of the century old ballpark. Prosecutors also said that countertops at concession stands and ticket windows are too high for people in wheelchairs and shuttle drop-off points are not safe for those fans.
The lawsuit goes on to say that, "Although this project significantly enhanced the gameday experience for many fans, particularly those able to take advantage of premium clubs and other luxury accommodations, the same cannot be said for fans with disabilities. To the contrary, and throughout the 1060 Project, the Cubs removed the best wheelchair seating in the stadium, failed to incorporate wheelchair seating into new premium clubs and group seating areas, designed and constructed wheelchair seating in the last row of general admission areas that does not meet the requirements of the ADA Standards for Accessible Design, and failed to remove architectural barriers to access in unaltered portions of Wrigley Field where it was readily achievable to do so."
The Chicago Cubs issued a statement in response to the lawsuit saying, "We are disappointed in the decision by the U.S. Department of Justice to file suit and hope the matter can be resolved amicably, but we will defend Wrigley Field and our position it meets accessibility requirements for fans. The renovation of Wrigley Field greatly increased accessibility of the ballpark and was completed in accordance with applicable law and historic preservation standards consistent with the ballpark's designation as a National and City of Chicago landmark. Since the Department of Justice's initiation of its review in November 2019, we have fully cooperated with every inquiry and made several offers to voluntarily further enhance accessible features of the ballpark, including seating, restrooms, concessions and other key accessibility elements, in response to the Department's inquiry.
"Wrigley Field is now more accessible than ever in its 108-year history, demonstrated by increasing accessible seating options by more than 50 percent on and across more levels and in more locations. Wrigley Field has 11 more elevators than it did prior to the start of the renovation, more accessible restroom facilities, assistive listening technology for fans with hearing impairments, enhanced audio speakers and sound systems throughout the ballpark, and upgraded ticketing and online systems for purchase of seating, including accessible seating. The Friendly Confines today is more welcoming than ever to fans with accessibility needs."
