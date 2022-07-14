US Attorney files ADA suit against Chicago Cubs over Wrigley Field renovations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Attorney's Office of Northern Illinois filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Chicago Cubs after the government said the team did not providing proper access for people with disabilities at Wrigley Field.The lawsuit claims the franchise failed to provide adequate seating for people who use wheelchairs as part of the club's massive renovation of the century old ballpark. Prosecutors also said that countertops at concession stands and ticket windows are too high for people in wheelchairs and shuttle drop-off points are not safe for those fans.The lawsuit goes on to say that, "Although this project significantly enhanced the gameday experience for many fans, particularly those able to take advantage of premium clubs and other luxury accommodations, the same cannot be said for fans with disabilities. To the contrary, and throughout the 1060 Project, the Cubs removed the best wheelchair seating in the stadium, failed to incorporate wheelchair seating into new premium clubs and group seating areas, designed and constructed wheelchair seating in the last row of general admission areas that does not meet the requirements of the ADA Standards for Accessible Design, and failed to remove architectural barriers to access in unaltered portions of Wrigley Field where it was readily achievable to do so."The Chicago Cubs issued a statement in response to the lawsuit saying,