Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs Opening Day 2022 at Wrigley Field Thursday 1st in years amid COVID

MLB news: Cubs facing Milwaukee Brewers in 4-game homestand
By
EMBED <>More Videos

MLB Opening Day 2022: Cubs welcome fans back to North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cubs open their season Thursday at Wrigley Field.

Cubs fans haven't seen their favorite team take the field at Wrigley since the last week of September in 2021.

And, although the club is not expected to be playoff contenders, there will still be a lot of excitement on the North Side.

The Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers, with the first pitch set for 1:20 p.m. -- weather permitting.

Taking the mound for the Cubs is Kyle Hendricks.

Just a few years ago, he was the youngest pitcher on the Cubs staff, but now the longest-tenured Cub is making his third consecutive Opening Day start.

Known for his command on the mound, the Cubs will need a good year from the man they call "The Professor" if the North Siders hope to contend with the reigning National League Central champion Milwaukee Brewers.

RELATED: Opening Day 2022: Lucky Chicago Cubs fan to get shot at winning $1M

Cubs Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Colin Faulkner joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk about the first full Opening Day in years, due to the COVID pandemic.

Tickets are still available for Thursday's game, Faulkner said. Promotional items, theme nights and special ticket offers are also returning this season.

The Cubs are also using the hashtag #ItsDifferentHere, as they welcome lots of new players with open arms, Faulkner said.

Only bags smaller than 16 x 16 x 8 inches in size are permitted this season, and exceptions will be made for medical bags and diaper bags that accompany guests with young children.Backpacks are prohibited.

Menus have expanded at Wrigley Field to include these new dishes:

- The Twisted Tater: crispy spiral potato skewer served with dill pickle dip
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich: breaded chicken breast dipped in Nashville hot sauce topped with coleslaw and bread and butter pickles, served on a toasted brioche bun
- Smoked Brisket Sandwich: slow-smoked Lillie's Q beef brisket dipped into a zesty barbecue au jus and topped with giardiniera, served on a hoagie roll
- Maxwell Street Style Pork Chop Sandwich: seasoned pork cutlet, caramelized onions and mustard on a toasted bun

Local favorites such as Vienna Beef, Hot Doug's, Home Run Inn Pizza, Garrett Popcorn Shops, Lillie's Q and newly added Intelligentsia coffee will bring fans local flavors they know and love.

RELATED: Chicago Cubs, White Sox fans get ready for opening day

All food and beverage orders can be placed through the MLB Ballpark app or a scanned QR code located throughout the ballpark and are cashless.

A special Cubs Charities 50/50 Raffle will support Ukrainian relief efforts Thursday.

Half of the net proceeds from the Opening Day raffle will be donated to the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC), which works to support the millions of Ukrainians in need and other Chicago-based nonprofit organizations working directly with Ukrainian refugees in the Chicagoland area.

Fans across Illinois can purchase tickets for the Cubs Charities 50/50 Raffle online starting at 11 a.m. until the end of that day's game or through a Raffle Ambassador at Wrigley Field when gates open until the bottom of the eighth inning.

For all Cubs home games this season outside of the special Opening Day raffle, the winning ticket will receive half of the net proceeds from the game's raffle ticket sales and the other half will benefit Cubs Charities and its mission to mobilize the power ofsport to champion youth, families and communities. Cubs Charities also will be hosting its first guaranteed jackpot Saturday. For more information on the Cubs Charities 50/50 Raffle, visit www.cubs.com/raffle.

The Cubs' opening homestand will include a four-game series against the Brewers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagowrigleyvillemlbwrigley fieldchicago cubs
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO CUBS
MLB Opening Day 2022: What we're watching, live updates and takeawa...
2022 MLB predictions: From the expanded playoffs and the World Seri...
Cubs and Brewers meet for season opener
Chicago Cubs, White Sox fans get ready for opening day
TOP STORIES
Woman critically injured by falling building facade: CPD
Man guilty of exploiting daughter's friends in college sex cult case
Bodycam video shows Jussie Smollett in Cook County Jail
Senate poised to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada after husband dies: officials
Joliet police officer shoots armed man after traffic stop, police say
Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front
Show More
Mother charged with killing son, 8, amid Russia fears: prosecutors
3 vehicles set on fire overnight in Norwood Park
Woman wins $10M after pushing wrong button on lottery machine
Chicago Weather: Showers with some snow mix Thursday
Amusement ride video is 'worst tragedy captured on video': Ben Crump
More TOP STORIES News