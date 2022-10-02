Shelter dogs displaced due to Hurricane Ian arrive in Chicago, Anti-Cruelty Society says

Chicagoland animal groups are pitching in to help dogs impacted in Florida by Hurricane Ian.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of dogs and cats have arrived safely in Chicago from hurricane-ravaged Florida.

Volunteers and staff with The Anti-Cruelty Society moved the animals from Florida shelters to get them out of harm's way.

The Anti-Cruelty Society said some of the animals will be placed temporarily with foster caregivers and others will be put up for adoption locally.

The Anti-Cruelty Society said it encourages Chicagoans to adopt animals already at shelters to make room for the new evacuees arriving.

PAWS Chicago is making the same effort, driving to Florida to rescue pets from shelters. These animals are due to arrive in the coming days.