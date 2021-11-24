Pet poodle killed by neighbor's dog on Far South Side, owner cited

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dog attack on the city's Far South Side leaves a family pet dead.Cynthia Bailey said when she let her toy poodle, Caesar, out around 6 a.m. Tuesday, a neighbor's dog was in her yard.She said that dog attacked Caesar once, then came back after him again.Baily said she tried to fight off the dog, but Caesar died from his injuries."I'm screaming and yelling for help, but he's just constantly attacking, you know, my dog," Baily said. "Nothing I did touched him. He didn't flicker at all."The owner of the pitbull, cane corso mix told officers the dog had gotten out of the house.The owner was cited, according to police.