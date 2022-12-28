Chicago police: Woman charged after dog stabbed on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 61-year-old woman has been charged with stabbing a dog on the Northwest Side Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 6600-block of West Irving Park Road when police said a 15-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man were walking with the pet.

Police said Jeanette Olivo stabbed the little dog with a sharp object, the girl tried to run off with the pet, but she stabbed the animal again, as the man pulled her away.

She's now charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The dog survived.