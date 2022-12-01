Injured dog left on train tracks had to dodge trains travelling over his head: animal rescue

PHILADELPHIA -- A Philadelphia animal rescue is working to help a dog that was found abandoned and injured on train tracks.

Philly Rescue Angels Incorporated posted to Facebook on Tuesday that the dog, who rescuers named "Lucky," was lying on the tracks at the Lawndale Station for two days, even as trains traveled directly over him.

The rescue says he would pop his head up when he would hear the train and then he would put his head down as the train went over him for two days.

They found his leash and collar not too far away. They say the collar link was broken.

Veterinarians say "Lucky" can't use his back legs. They are not sure if he was hit by a train or if someone hurt him before dropping him off on the tracks.

"Lucky" is scheduled for surgery on Friday.

The rescue says the surgery alone is estimated to cost $15,000.

It is now raising money for "Lucky" and other rescued pets.