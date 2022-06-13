Early voting expands to 50 Chicago ward sites

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting expands to all 50 Wards in Chicago Monday.Voters can cast their ballots at any early voting site no matter where they live in the city.Those same locations will be open as voting centers on the day of the primary, June 28.Chicago ward early voting sites:Ward 1: Goldblatts Building 1615 W Chicago AveWard 2: Near North Branch 310 W Division StWard 3: Fuller Park 331 W 45th StWard 4: Dr. Martin Luther King Center 4314 S Cottage GrWard 5: Jackson Park 6401 S Stony Island AveWard 6: Whitney Young Library 415 E 79 St ChicagoWard 7: Trumbull Park 2400 E 105th StWard 8: Olive Harvey College 10001 S Woodlawn AveWard 9: Palmer Park 201 E 111th StWard 10: East Side Vodak Library 3710 E 106th StWard 11: Mc Guane Park 2901 S Poplar AveWard 12: McKinley Park Branch 1915 W 35th StWard 13: Westlawn Park 4233 W 65th StWard 14: Archer Heights Branch 5055 S Archer AveWard 15: Gage Park 2411 W 55th StWard 16: Lindblom Park 6054 S Damen AveWard 17: Thurgood Marshall Library 7506 S Racine AveWard 18: Wrightwood Ashburn Branch Library 8530 S Kedzie AveWard 19: Mt Greenwood Park 3721 W 111th StWard 20: Bessie Coleman Library 731 E 63rd StWard 21: Foster Park 1440 W 84th StWard 22: Toman Library 2708 S Pulaski RdWard 23: Clearing Branch Library 6423 W 63rd PlWard 24: St Agatha Catholic Parish 3151 W Douglas BvWard 25: Chinatown Library 2100 S Wentworth AveWard 26: Humboldt Park Library 1605 N Troy StWard 27: Union Park Field House 1501 W Randolph StWard 28: West Side Learning Center 4624 W Madison StWard 29: Amundsen Park 6200 W Bloomingdale AveWard 30: Kilbourn Park 3501 N Kilbourn AveWard 31: Portage Cragin Library 5108 W Belmont AveWard 32: Bucktown-Wicker Pk Library 1701 N Milwaukee AveWard 33: Congregation Of The Resurrection Bldg 3633 N California AveWard 34: West Pullman Library 830 W 119th StWard 35: Northeastern Il University El Centro 3390 N Avondale AveWard 36: West Belmont Library 3104 N Narragansett AveWard 37: West Chicago Library 4856 W Chicago AveWard 38: Hiawatha Park 8029 W Forest Preserve DrWard 39: North Park Village 5801 N Pulaski RdWard 40: Budlong Woods Library 5630 N Lincoln AveWard 41: Roden Library 6083 N Northwest HwWard 42: Maggie Daley Park 337 E Randolph StWard 43: Lincoln Pk Br Library 1150 W Fullerton AveWard 44: Merlo Library 644 W Belmont AveWard 45: Independence Library 4024 N ElstonWard 46: Truman College 1145 W Wilson AveWard 47: Welles Park 2333 W Sunnyside AveWard 48: Broadway Armory 5917 N BroadwayWard 49: Willye B White Park 1610 W Howard StWard 50: Warren Park 6601 N Western Ave