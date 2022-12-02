Chicago basketball tournament for top high school teams returns

Top high school basketball teams will be facing off this weekend at the 11th Annual Chicago Elite Classic Basketball Tournament.

It takes place Friday-Sunday at the Credit Union 1 Arena.

"The Chicago Elite Classic is something we started to showcase our young people," said Coach Tyrone Slaughter of Whitney Young.

This year, there's a new "She Got Great" Women's Tournament.

"We're super excited to be back and show everybody what a different team we are," said Xamiya Walton of Butler Prep.

Health screenings will also be offered at the event.

You can learn more here.