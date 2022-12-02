Chicago basketball tournament for top high school teams returns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Top high school basketball teams will be facing off this weekend at the 11th Annual Chicago Elite Classic Basketball Tournament.
It takes place Friday-Sunday at the Credit Union 1 Arena.
"The Chicago Elite Classic is something we started to showcase our young people," said Coach Tyrone Slaughter of Whitney Young.
This year, there's a new "She Got Great" Women's Tournament.
"We're super excited to be back and show everybody what a different team we are," said Xamiya Walton of Butler Prep.
Health screenings will also be offered at the event.
You can learn more here.