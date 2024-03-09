Campaign contributions from Chicago contractors target of new ethics ordinance

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A proposed amendment to Chicago's ethics ordinance could set new limitations on campaign contributions.

The changes would extend the city's existing $1,500 yearly campaign contribution limit on individuals and entities doing business with the City of Chicago. Owners, directors, partners, and officers would all be considered part of the corporate entity for purposes of campaign contributions under the new ordinance, meaning that the owner of a company could not donate as an individual and then again a second time through the corporate entity, or vice versa. Supporters say this would limit the ability of these companies to use campaign contributions to influence city policy.

BGA Policy supports the change and encourages its passage by City Council. You can read their full analysis at https://www.bettergov.org