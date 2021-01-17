shooting rampage

Woman shot at IHOP becomes 4th victim to die following random shooting spree between Chicago, Evanston

7 people were shot, 3 others were killed during Jason Nightingale's random shooting spree last weekend
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A fourth victim from last weekend's shooting spree that stretched from Chicago's South Side to Evanston died Saturday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

TIMELINE: Shooting rampage between Chicago, Evanston leaves 7 shot, at least 3 dead

Marta Torres, 61, of Evanston died after she was critically wounded at an Evanston IHOP in the 100-block of Asbury Avenue last Saturday.

She is one of seven people shot and three others killed by 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, according to police. Among the other victims killed was 30-year-old University of Chicago Ph.D. student Yiran Fan, 46-year-old mother of two Aisha Johnson, and 20-year-old Anthony Faulkner who had just moved back to Chicago.

Yiran was the first of the seven victims and was found shot to death in a Hyde Park parking garage. Friends remember him as a "brilliant student" and a "positive, loving person."



Johnson was Nightengale's next victim, according to police. She was shot and killed while working as a doorwoman at a Hyde Park condo building in the 4900-block of South East End Avenue. Police said Nightengale had asked to use the phone before opening fire. He fatally shot Johnson and critically wounded a 77-year-old woman who was retrieving mail in the building.

"She was a good person. She has two kids that I know of," one neighbor said about Johnson.



The shooter then traveled a few blocks away where police said he pulled a gun on a man he knew. Nightengale pushed the man into his apartment in the 5000-block of South East End Avenue, where he stole the keys to the man's vehicle, according to police.

After locating the vehicle in a nearby parking garage, Nightengale proceeded to a convenience store in the 9300-block of South Halsted Street. There, he announced a robbery before fatally shooting Faulkner, who was just at the store to buy some snacks and lottery tickets, police said.

"He had the most contagious smile. I mean, he was just so loving and so kind," said Shapearl Wells, Faulkner's cousin.

The shooter also critically wounded the food mart's 81-year-old cashier before he stole the register and took off.

Surveillance video shows moments before and after suspect shoots, kills convenience store shopper


Next, police said Nightengale fired shots from an unknown location, striking a 15-year-old girl in the head as she rode in the back seat of a car her mom was driving in the 10300-block of South Halsted Street. The teen's father last said she was in critical condition, fighting for her life.

A short time later, police said Nightengale returned to the scene of the robbery in the 9300-block of South Halsted where he then fired shots, striking a Chicago police vehicle.

The crime spree didn't end there.

RELATED: Witnesses describe chaos during shooting rampage between Chicago, Evanston that killed at least 3

Police said Nightengale then traveled up to Evanston, where suburban police responded to a call about a man with a gun at a CVS store near Asbury and Howard. When officers arrived, they said the suspect ran across the street to an IHOP where he took Torres hostage before shooting her in the neck area, according to Evanston police.

Nightengale then led officers on a chase east on Howard before he was ultimately shot and killed by Evanston police near a Dollar General parking lot, according to officials.

Police have not released a motive as to what led Nightengale to commit the deadly rampage. However, the ABC7 I-Team uncovered social media posts from Nightengale in the hours leading up to the shootings.

Suspect posted slurred, rambling videos before fatal rampage: sources


In one video, he can be heard talking about how he wanted to kill someone.

Evanston police also shared a photo of a .45 caliber pistol Nightengale allegedly used in the course of the deadly crime spree.

Evanston police have shared a photo of a .45 caliber pistol Nightengale allegedly used in the course of his rampage.



Chicago police provide update on shooting spree


Evanston police press conference on crime spree, hostage situation


