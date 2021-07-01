Chicago shooting: Man dies after being found shot inside crashed car on I-57

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting victim has died after he was found in a vehicle that crashed on I-57 Thursday morning on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois State Police said.Police responded to a report of a crash on the outbound lanes of I-57 near Halsted Street at about 1 a.m. Troopers arrived on the scene and found a man who had been shot inside the crashed vehicle.The man was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition and he later died, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.Police shut down all lanes of I-57 at 2 a.m., with lanes reopening shortly after 5 a.m.No one is in custody and details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.