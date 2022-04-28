Style & Fashion

8th season Chicago Fashion Week returns to Water Tower Place

By Tony Smith
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fashion Week is back this year in full fashion. This is the 8th season of this event.

The week long program is celebrating and highlighting inclusion, diversity and culture at the shows.

Thursday night, there's another runway showcase. It is celebrating transgender and gender-nonconforming models at Water Tower Place. There are more shows everyday into Sunday, May 1. For more information click here.
