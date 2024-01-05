Child critically injured in Austin fire: CFD

A Chicago fire critically injured a child near Laramie Avenue and Huron Street in Austin Friday morning, CFD said.

A Chicago fire critically injured a child near Laramie Avenue and Huron Street in Austin Friday morning, CFD said.

A Chicago fire critically injured a child near Laramie Avenue and Huron Street in Austin Friday morning, CFD said.

A Chicago fire critically injured a child near Laramie Avenue and Huron Street in Austin Friday morning, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was critically injured in an apartment fire Friday morning on Chicago's West Side, Chicago fire officials said.

The fire broke out just after 11 a.m. at Laramie Avenue and Huron Street in the city's Austin neighborhood.

CFD said the child injured is under 10, but did not immediately give a more specific age.

SEE ALSO: Massive fire engulfs large industrial building in New Jersey

The circumstances surrounding the fire are not yet known.

Video of the scene showed a large emergency response.

RELATED: Hero dog alerts owners to fire at Washington home: 'I love her to death'

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.