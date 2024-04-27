3 kids hospitalized after minivan crashes into side of Woodstock baseball field, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three kids were hospitalized after a minivan crashed into the side of a north suburban baseball field on Saturday morning, police said.

Woodstock police said officers were called to the Field of Dreams baseball field in Emricson Park, where a green Toyota Sienna minivan had crashed into the first base side of the dugout, just before 9:45 a.m.

Someone apparently slipped the minivan into drive accidently while attempting to adjust the radio, police said. The vehicle then moved forward, down the hill, and into the concrete dugout.

Police said four young people between 12 and 13 years old were inside the minivan when it crashed.

Three of them were taken to a local hospital. One child suffered a laceration to their leg, and the other two were hospitalized as a precaution.

A Hampshire baseball team, which was in the first base side dugout, was not hurt.

No citations were issued.