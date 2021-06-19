CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago boy was honored for his heroic efforts that saved his mom's life.
Seven-year-old Daniel Johnson called 911 in May when his mom started having a seizure.
Friday, the Chicago Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management honored DJ with lunch, a new bike, and more.
DJ's mom said she's been working with him for years on how to call 911 and talk to dispatchers.
Boy, 7, honored for saving mother's life during seizure
CHICAGO PROUD
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News