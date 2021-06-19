chicago proud

Boy, 7, honored for saving mother's life during seizure

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago boy was honored for his heroic efforts that saved his mom's life.

Seven-year-old Daniel Johnson called 911 in May when his mom started having a seizure.

Friday, the Chicago Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management honored DJ with lunch, a new bike, and more.

DJ's mom said she's been working with him for years on how to call 911 and talk to dispatchers.
