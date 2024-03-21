Chicago firefighters battles extra-alarm fire at Back of the Yards restaurant furniture business

The Chicago Fire Department battled an extra-alarm blaze at CAC Seating restaurant furniture business on Ashland Avenue in Back of the Yards.

The Chicago Fire Department battled an extra-alarm blaze at CAC Seating restaurant furniture business on Ashland Avenue in Back of the Yards.

The Chicago Fire Department battled an extra-alarm blaze at CAC Seating restaurant furniture business on Ashland Avenue in Back of the Yards.

The Chicago Fire Department battled an extra-alarm blaze at CAC Seating restaurant furniture business on Ashland Avenue in Back of the Yards.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 150 Chicago firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a business in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The fire broke out at about 10:43 p.m. in the 4200-block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said.

The company, called CAC Seating, makes furniture for restaurants, including booths, tables and chairs.

The Chicago Fire Department said there was a large volume of pallets burning on the loading dock area.

The fire was struck Thursday morning and no injuries were reported. Firefighters remained on the scene Thursday morning to put out any hot spots.