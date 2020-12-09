CFD reminds people about safety during holiday season, provides tips to avoid Christmas tree fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters remind people about safety during the holiday season, especially when it comes to Christmas trees.Firefighters showed what can happen when a Christmas tree dries out through a demonstration Tuesday.The fire was sparked by an extension cord but the flames spread quickly.Chicago's Fire Commissioner Richard Ford II offered tips for people planning to have a real tree for Christmas."When placing your tree in the stand, you should cut a couple of inches of the bottom of the tree so that fresher wood can be availed and suck the water up," Ford said. "And of course, the base of the tree should be in water."