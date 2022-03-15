Chicago firefighters battle 'heavy' fire in Edgewater Beach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crews were battling a fire Tuesday afternoon in Edgewater Beach on the North Side.Chicago Fire Department officials described the blaze in the 1000 block of West Hollywood Avenue as being "heavy." They also said the fire was contained to the building's top level and roof.No injuries have been reported. The fire was reported to be struck out around 2:30 p.m. but firefighters remained on scene to fight hot spots and check for building safety.