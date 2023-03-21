2 trapped Chicago firefighters rescued in Jeffery Manor blaze, CFD says; 4 firefighters injured

Two Chicago firefighters were trapped inside of an extra-alarm Jeffery Manor blaze Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four Chicago firefighters were injured while fighting an extra-alarm blaze in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood Tuesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The extra-alarm fire broke out in a two-story residence in the 2200-block of East 100th Street.

Chicago Fire Media said two firefighters were trapped and they were able to get them out.

The main fire was out shortly before 5 a.m. and crews were monitoring for hot spots

CFD said four firefighters were transported to hospitals and none appeared to be seriously injured. A civilian refused transport, CFD said.

The CTA is re-routing the #14 Jeffery Jump and the #15 Jeffery Local buses in the area in response to the fire.

Further details were not immediately available.