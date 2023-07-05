CFD: 5 homes, 3 garages damaged by fire near Midway Airport

The Chicago Fire Department said several homes were damaged and garages destroyed by fire near Midway Airport.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several homes were damaged and garages destroyed by fire near Midway Airport Wednesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Neighbors said they scrambled to get out of their homes as the flames spread. Five homes and three garages burned.

The fire occurred near 64th Place and Menard Avenue, just blocks from Midway Airport.

Most of the homes affected have exterior damage and at least two of the garages burned to the ground.

A neighbor shared some cell phone video showing the flames raging. Nearby residents said fireworks were going off just before this fire sparked.

It's unclear yet if that's what ignited the fire.

"Honestly, we were half-asleep," neighbor Erica Chagolla said. "Heard banging, people banging, people get out of their house, there's a fire. We ran out of the house. At this point, we're not sure what is going on. Apparently, it affected about three or four houses."

Fire officials continue to investigate the cause. There are no reports of any injuries.