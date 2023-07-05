The Chicago Fire Department said four people were seriously injured after a shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood.

CFD: 4 seriously injured in West Englewood shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were injured after a shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The shooting occurred in the 5600-block of South Ada Street.

Thee of the injured people were wounded and a fourth was battered, CFD said. All were transported to hospitals in serious condition.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence and crowds in the area.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

