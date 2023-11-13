Chicago Fire Department responds to fire in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is responding to a report of a fire in Lincoln Park Monday morning.

The fire is in the 2400-block of North Lincoln Avenue in a building with the Lincoln Station restaurant on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floors. It is also near the Lincoln Hall music venue.

Chopper 7 flew above the scene as fire crews pulled carried someone out of the building on a gurney while doing chest compressions before being taken to an ambulance.