Chicago Fire Department responds to fire in Lincoln Park

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, November 13, 2023 12:33PM
LIVE: CFD responds to fire in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is responding to a report of a fire in Lincoln Park Monday morning.

The fire is in the 2400-block of North Lincoln Avenue in a building with the Lincoln Station restaurant on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floors. It is also near the Lincoln Hall music venue.

Chopper 7 flew above the scene as fire crews pulled carried someone out of the building on a gurney while doing chest compressions before being taken to an ambulance.

CFD responds to Lincoln Park fireChopper 7 flies above Lincoln Station as CFD crews respond Monday morning.
