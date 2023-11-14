CFD in mourning after death of firefighter Andrew Price in Lincoln Park

The Chicago Fire Department is mourning the death of firefighter Andrew Price, who was killed in a Lincoln Park fire Monday.

Andrew Price, 39, was member of Truck 44 in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is once again mourning one of their own after a deadly fire in Lincoln Park.

A memorial now sits outside the Lincoln Park firehouse where Andrew Price was stationed.

Price was a 14-year veteran of the fire department. Bunting now hangs at his firehouse and his name written on a chalkboard inside along with others killed on the job.

The fire broke out Monday morning at about 6 a.m. in the 2400-block of North Lincoln Avenue in a four-story building.

Body of fallen Chicago firefighter arrives at morgue The body of a fallen Chicago firefighter was seen arriving at the morgue Monday.

The building a bar and restaurant on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floors.

Price, known to his colleagues as "DP," was on the roof opening up holes for ventilation when he fell through a skylight shaft while putting out hot spots.

His absence will be felt by many.

Price was a member of Engine 55, truck 44.

"He was a lovely man," CFD Battalion Chief Michael McCormick said. "He was as sweet as could be. He took extremely good care of himself and his family. He was extremely healthy. He was a light of sunshine. He never had a bad thing to say about anybody. Kind of quiet, a good family man. Everybody loved him."

After being rescued, Price was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he later died.

CFD Commissioner Annette Nance Holt speaks about firefighter Andrew Price, who was killed in a fire in Lincoln Park Monday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson was at the hospital to give his condolences to Price's family.

Nance-Holt said Price, 39, joined the department in 2009.

"This job is a very, very dangerous job, and we go to work and we never know if we'll come home," Nance-Holt said.

She called him a leader and a good friend.

"We all knew Drew," Nance-Holt. "Drew worked out. He was a health nut, loved by so many and will be missed by all."

A 14-year-veteran of the fire department, the husband and son would have celebrated his 40th birthday in January.

Price's fellow firefighters said he had become known around the North Side neighborhood he served with his token "hang loose" hand gesture. It's how he posed in every picture.

They said Price would often wave it out the window of the firetruck and shout his favorite Hawaiian saying, "Mahalo." Murphy's Bar and Bleechers is already commemorating Andrew Price on their marquee.

"It really stinks. He's like a big kid, really enthusiastic. Just a wonderful young man, very himself in very good shape, great physical condition. Just a great firefighter. I loved working with him. We all loved working with him," McCormick said.

It's been a very difficult year for CFD, Price is the fourth firefighter killed in the line of duty this year.