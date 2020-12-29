coronavirus deaths

Funeral held for Chicago paramedic Robert Truevillian who died from COVID-19

By

Chicago paramedic Robert Truevillian, 55, died of COVID-19 earlier in December.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family, colleagues and friends are remembering Chicago Fire Department paramedic Robert Truevillian, who succumbed to COVID-19 earlier in December.

Family, friends and hundreds of first responders gathered outside the funeral home to mourn the death of one of their own. Uniformed firefighters served as pallbearers.

Truevillian recently marked his 20th anniversary with the Chicago Fire Department.

"This is a loss to our family, this is a loss to his family," said Chicago Fire Commissioner Richard Ford.

Truevillian was sick for several weeks before his death at the age of 55. Friends remembered him as a devoted husband and father to his four children. His family is devastated at his lost.

COVID restrictions limited the number of people inside to attend the funeral service, so it was streamed online for everyone to watch. Outside the funeral home, Truevillians ambulance, no. 71, was parked with purple bunting. After the funeral, a long line of police cars with flashing blue lights led the procession to the cemetery.

Truevillian is the third active member of the Chicago Fire Department to die of COVID-19. The Supervisor of Paramedics said he was a role model and mentor to younger EMTs, who did his worth with passion, compassion and a smile on his face.

Officials hope to begin vaccinations for Chicago firefighters and paramedics in the next couple weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopcoronavirus deathscoronavirus chicagofuneralchicago fire departmentemtmemorial
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Couple dies of COVID days before Christmas after short family visit
COVID-19 victim, beloved city employee honored by community
'Something happened' at LaSalle Veterans' Home to cause 34 COVID deaths, prompting lawsuit
US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House approves Trump's $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow possible Tuesday
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Rockford bowling alley shooting victims ID'd, suspect held without bond
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC hotel
1st year of Illinois marijuana legalization sees rapid growth, persisting inequality
Ex-Ald. Proco 'Joe' Moreno charged with DUI after Gold Coast crash
Show More
Vaccinations begin at IL, WI, IN nursing homes
SNAP outreach specialist supports community at Food Bank of Northwest Indiana
Nashville bombing suspect: 'The world is never going to forget me'
Real man behind 'Safety' waited 14 years to see story on screen
Highlights of COVID-19 stimulus, government spending bill
More TOP STORIES News