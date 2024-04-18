Chicago fire fighters respond to massive blaze in Pilsen on West 16th Street, 1 building collapses

Neighbors captured a massive fire that englufed two buildings in Pilsen on video. One of the buildings has collapsed, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emergency crews responded to a large fire that spread to a second building in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood Wednesday night.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted they were responding to a fire in the 1300-block of West 16th Street around 8:30 p.m.

They described the building where the fire started as a two and a half story building with exposures.

Shortly after it spread to the building next door. Fire officials said the building where the fire originated has collapsed.

It was not immediately clear whether the fire was raging in a home or a commercial building, or whether it was a single family home or a multi-until apartment building.

Chicago fire officials have not yet said what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported yet.

