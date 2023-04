The Chicago Fire Department said a woman in her 50s was killed in a house fire in the Roseland neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in the 300-block of West 108th Street.

Chopper 7HD flew above the scene showing the heavily damaged home. The fire was struck Wednesday morning and fire crews remained on the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.