WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago firefighters battle large truck fire in South Side railyard | LIVE

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, December 8, 2023 12:04PM
LIVE: Semi-truck fire in train yard on South Side
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE: Semi-truck fire in train yard on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Firefighters are battling a large semi-truck fire in a South Side railyard Friday morning.

The fire is in a Norfolk Southern railyard in the 2600-block of West Columbus Avenue.

Chopper 7 flew above the scene, with flaming debris visible around the truck.

Chicago fire officials said the fire has prompted a Level 2 Hazmat response. No injuries have been reported and no evacuations are required, CFD said.

Emergency crews have shut down Columbus Avenue between 79th Street and Western Avenue.

Further details were not immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW