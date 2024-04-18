CFD investigating cause of Pilsen fire after house collapses, several damaged

The Chicago Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a Pilsen house fire that spread to multiple homes Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A massive fire in Pilsen that spread to several homes remains under investigation Thursday morning.

Fortunately, no one was injured in that massive fire, but the cause is still under investigation

The fire broke out at a home in the city's Pilsen neighborhood at around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1300-block of West 16th Street.

Fire officials said the fire originated in a home that was under renovation before the flames jumped to two neighboring homes causing some damage.

Unfortunately, the home that caught fire collapsed.

The home's owner said a contractor was in the process of fireproofing the property at the time of the fire.

"It is what it is, there's nothing I can do about it," building owner Hafeez Shaka said. "I wouldn't worry too much about it."

Firefighters were able to get neighbors out of nearby homes safely before putting the fire out around 9:45 p.m. No one was injured.

CFD said nearly 100 firefighters and 30 pieces of equipment worked to fight that fire.